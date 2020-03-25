The Hamilton Health Department issued an update this morning to report that the township is up to 12 total positive cases of Covid-19 in town.

This is an increase of 6 positive cases since Monday, the last time Hamilton issued a statement about the virus.

The residents range in age from 22 years old to 91 years old. The health department says that all are either at home self-isolating or admitted to a hospital.

Confidentiality laws prohibit the health department from releasing personal details about people who are known to have contracted the virus. The health department says that it conducts thorough investigations for each positive case and will contact anyone whom it can determine may have come in contact with the infected people.

In a March 24 update, Mercer County reported 58 confirmed Covid-19 cases. New Jersey updates show an overall case increase of 29% from March 23 to March 24.

Mercer County expects case numbers to increase as more testing sites become available. The county continues to work on contact tracing for all new Covid-19 cases.

County-by-county reports and live updates for the state are available on New Jersey’s Covid-19 web page. For general questions about Covid-19, dial 211 or text “NJCOVID” to 898-211.