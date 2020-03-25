Mercer County now has 82 confirmed cases of Covid-19, up from 58 a day ago, according to numbers provided by the State of New Jersey. This represents a 41% increase in confirmed cases in the capital county in the past 24 hours.

There are now 4,402 people in the state who are confirmed to have been infected with the Coronavirus Covid-19, an increase of 727 people since yesterday. That increase comes at a rate of almost 20%, meaning Mercer’s rate increase today was double that of the state overall.

For comparison, Bergen County’s total count of positive tests rose today from 701 to 819. Bergen still has far more overall cases and far more new cases than Mercer, but their rate of infection over the past day increased by 16.8%.

Hamilton today reported 12 total cases in the township, up from 6 on Monday. Princeton said it had 10 as of yesterday, West Windsor 9.

The number of deaths in the state attributed to Covid-19 rose today from 44 to 62. No deaths have yet been reported in Mercer County. NJ.com reports that the 18 new deaths include four in Ocean County, three in Essex, two in Monmouth and one each in Bergen, Burlington, Cumberland, Hudson, Middlesex, Morris, Passaic, Somerset and Union counties.

An increase in the number or percentage of positive tests does not simply mean that more people have become infected. It also reflects the fact that more people are getting tested as testing centers begin to open up across the state.

The Covid Tracking Project reported that as of 3:21 p.m. today, there were 60,443 people in the United States who had tested positive for Covid-19, with 5,625 people hospitalized and 826 dead who have died from the illness. More than 325,000 people nationwide have tested negative for the virus.

As of yesterday, New Jersey had the second most cases of any state in the country, ahead of California but well behind New York, which had more than 30,000 positive cases as of yesterday.