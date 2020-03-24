Mercer County issued an update today saying that there are now 58 confirmed Covid-19 cases in the capital county, while New Jersey’s latest update shows the overall state count going from 2,844 cases reported yesterday to 3,675 today, an increase of 29%.

The total number of deaths in the state attributed to Covid-19 also rose today, from 27 to 44. The latest county-by-county report is available on New Jersey’s Covid-19 web page. Bergen County has the most confirmed cases with 701.

As far as Mercer, the county says that contact tracing, including information gathering, is underway on the new cases and continuing on the remaining ones where needed. The county expects that the number will continue to grow as more testing sites come online. For data specific to a particular municipality, they suggest contacting local health offices.

Princeton issued an update of its own this afternoon, reporting that the municipality is up to 10 positive cases (9 male, 1 female), with 16 negative test results. The latest case, a Princeton University student, is isolated on campus and the Princeton Health Department is seeking to determine if there is the potential for widespread exposure on campus.

Mercer County continues to recommend basic steps for resident, including adhering to Gov. Phil Murphy’s executive order to stay home whether one is ill or not. If one must leave your home, practice social distancing. Wash your hands. Cough and sneeze into your elbow or a tissue. Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

The NJ Poison Control Center and 211 have partnered with the State to provide information to the Public on COVID-19. Call 2-1-1, call (24/7): 1-800-962-1253, text NJCOVID to 898-211 or text your ZIP code to 898-211 for live text assistance.