Quaker Bridge Mall owner Simon Properties has set safety protocols in anticipation of opening later this month. Meanwhile, a number of stores and restaurants at the mall are already open with curbside pickup.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced yesterday that he’s allowing indoor malls to reopen on Monday, June 29, and set safety guidelines.

“We want these businesses to get back up and running responsibly and we ask everyone heading out to the mall to comply with the requirements in place,” Murphy said.

The state’s requirements for reopening are as follows:

All mall customers will be required to wear face coverings.

Stores must limit capacity to 50 percent.

Restaurants may provide take-out or outdoor dining.

Common areas such as food courts must remain closed or otherwise cordoned off.

Movie theaters and arcades must remain closed at this time.

Specific floor plans to eliminate congestion must be developed.

A comprehensive overview of the health and safety protocols being implemented by Simon can be found at healthsafetysimon.splashthat.com.

There are currently 19 stores now open at the mall for curbside pickup. They are:

American Eagle

Ann Taylor

Apple —pickup at the pickup at the entrance near The Cheesecake Factory. Curbside Genius Support by appointment.

Coach

Flip

J. Jill

Justice

Kay Jewelers

Loft

Macy's —pickup at Macy's upper level entrance, closest to the Old Navy sign.

Old Navy —pickup at the Route 1 entrance by Old Navy.

Old York Cellars —pickup at the entrance near The Cheesecake Factory. They are also offering delivery.

Pandora —pickup at the entrance near The Cheesecake Factory. By appointment only. Call ahead.

T-Mobile

T.D. Alterations —pickup at the entrance near The Cheesecake Factory. Call to schedule an appointment.

The Cheesecake Factory —pickup at the entrance near The Cheesecake Factory. Also offering delivery via Doordash.

Verizon

White House Black Market

Zumiez

For more information and the most up-to-date list, go to simon.com/mall/quaker-bridge-mall.