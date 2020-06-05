Update: A statement from Nordgren’s mother has been added to this story.

A 23-year-old Ewing woman was killed in a car crash late yesterday morning. Gabriella Nordgren died of injuries resulting from a two-car accident that took place at 11:53 a.m.

Capt. Albert Rhodes said that Ewing Police dispatch received multiple 911 calls regarding a crash with injuries in the area of Lower Ferry and Ashley roads. Police and rescue workers responding to the scene found that Nordgren was trapped inside her vehicle along with a five-year-old passenger.

Members of Ewing Fire Station 33 extricated Nordgren from the car, and she was transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Both the five-year-old and the driver of the second vehicle were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Nordgren later died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash, Capt. Rhodes said.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the vehicle being operated by Nordgren crossed the center line and struck the opposing vehicle head-on.

Nordgren’s mother, Shawn Rossetti-Wojo, asked for people to pray for her granddaughter in a post on social media. She included a photo of the girl in her hospital bed, and said that she had suffered several broken bones and had fluid around her heart.

“I lost my oldest daughter whom was a great person, an awesome mother and all-around great loving person,” she said. “I need no sympathy. I need no apologies. Nothing can bring my daughter back, but I still do have this little girl who has been to hell and back and is sincerely traumatized, as well as myself. Please join me in praying my ass off for my granddaughter.”

No charges have been filed at this time, but the investigation is continuing. Anyone with information concerning the crash is asked to contact Officer Robert Birchenough at (609) 882-1313, ext. 5569.