The West Windsor Arts Council will celebrate works by teaching artists and their students at in a virtual exhibition from Friday, June 5, to Sunday, July 12.

An online opening reception is set to be held on on June 5 at 7:15 p.m. This event is free, but registration is required.

Each year WWAC honors its teaching artists and the work done by their students, both youth and adults, by showcasing their work in a culminating exhibition, the Faculty Student Art Show. The works in the show were created in classes or workshops at the West Windsor Arts Center during the fall, winter and spring sessions during the 2019-2020 class year.

Faculty highlighted in the exhibition and the art forms they teach include: Emily Buchalski, The Art of Color and Drawing Foundations; Kimberly Ducote-Schimmel, Digital Photography; Judy Langille, Surface Design on Fabric; Lori Langsner, Art of Oil Painting; Eleni Litt, Doodling Meet Up; Aarti Mantri, Representational Drawing and Foundations of Painting; Zakia Ahmed, Guided Oil Painting for Adults; Pratibha Raju, Drawing and Painting Foundations; Sarika Soman, Watercolor; Katie Truk, Foundations Drawing, Painting and Sculpting; and Jennifer Yuan, Chinese Brush Painting and Calligraphy.

Adult students featured in the show include Harvey Brodsky, Allegra D’Adamo, Tammy Dawkins, Joann Donatiello, Ilene Dube, Aylin Green, Kaija Greenberg, Shehla Khan, Maryanne Quinn, Wayne Redlich, Rupa Sanbui, Deborah Shapiro, Adria Sherman and Xiyuan(Sherry) Zong.

Youth students featured in the show include Ashira Agarwal, Allegra Alexander, Natalie Braynor, Emre Celik, Dylan Ellis, Srinya Gottipati, Sritan Gottipati, Suhana Gupta, Ruthvisri Harishkumar, Anna Hersh, Kamna Mamidyala, Victoria Rafikova, Maya Shue and Kyna Sood.

During the reception, the WWAC will also recognize the achievements of students in the WWAC’s new certificate of fine arts program.

“This year is extra special, as this is the first year many of the youth students are part of the certificate of fine arts program, which has become the backbone to the arts education classes offered at WWAC,” a news release said. “The young students in the CIFA classes have shown exceptional growth over the course of the year, which can be seen in their artwork.”

The following students have completed the WWAC’s Foundation I program towards their CIFA: Allegra Alexander, Aakarsha Ardey, Katie Blair, Natalie Braynor, Srinya Gottipati, Matthew David Mehno, Sebastian Monti, Annabelle Nguyen, Victoria Rafikova and Maya Shue.

Said Kirsten Sanford, education manager, “I congratulate all our students for their achievement this past year and look forward to seeing everyone again in the fall.”

To earn a CIFA, students are asked to make a commitment to participate in the WWAC’s visual or performing arts classes. For each program a student participates in, they earn one point. In order to complete a foundation program, a student myst earn three points.

“Through sequential learning and skill building, students select the visual arts or performing arts CIFA track and make a commitment to achievement in the arts. Students in these classes have progressed through foundational classes in their chosen track and are ready to advance to the upper levels of achievement.”

The second year for the CIFA program is set to begin Fall 2020. “Students will see new and exciting programs to participate in, such as theatre, sculpture, and more digital arts programs,” said the release. “Current popular foundation classes, such as drawing, watercolor and musical theatre will continue to be offered into the fall as well.”

According to the release. “West Windsor Arts Council is also committed to offering classes for adults. Their professional faculty are accomplished in their fields and uphold the highest integrity in their work. With small class sizes there is plenty of one-on-one instruction, allowing for a personalized approach to help students achieve their learning goals. WWAC values learners as creative, innovative individuals, who benefit from work in the arts no matter what their challenges, goals, or life’s work. The Arts Council could not be prouder for the work these individuals have accomplished.”

For information on the West Windsor Arts Council and West Windsor Arts Center, please visit westwindsorarts.org. Office and gallery hours: Mon-Fri, 10:00 am-6:00 pm and Sat, 10:00 am-4:00 pm. Call 609.716.1931 or write info@westwindsorarts.org.