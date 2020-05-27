Trenton Central High School brought together its graduating class by placing over 400 lawn signs, each with a photo of a graduating senior, on high school grounds with the help of city and school officials.

The signs were displayed on the front lawn of the newly built high school and placed with the help of Trenton Mayor W. Reed Gusciora, Trenton Central principal Hope Grant and TCHS Alumni Association president Maria Jones.

The school’s original graduation plans were canceled due to COVID-19. Instead the TCHS Alumni Association and Trenton Public Schools, with support from Gusciora, helped pull off the school’s new celebration, held this morning at 400 Chambers St.

“We felt strongly about finding a way to publicly honor the graduating class of 2020; to let them know that the city, school and their leaders are proud of them and their accomplishments and that we wish them well as they begin a new phase of their personal and educational lives,” said Gusciora in a press release. “These students are the future and will help us rebound from the economic challenges caused by the pandemic.”

Jones commended all the students for their determination in a time of crisis.

“Your ability to continue attending class and completing your homework in the middle of a pandemic demonstrates your resiliency and depth of character,” she said in a press release. “The Capital City is proud of what you have done and is eager to see what you will accomplish in the years to come.”

“I am deeply committed to seeing our students graduate, and also to let them know that we recognize their hard work and support all their efforts to make our communities better,” Grant said, according to the mayor’s office.