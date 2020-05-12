The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission has added to its offering of web-based transactions, expanding the types of vehicles eligible for online registration renewals and replacements.

The additional vehicle registration categories range from four-year commercial trailers to commuter vans and ATVs and will result in over 50,000 new online transactions. A full list and additional services are available at njmvc.gov.

“We recognize that extended agency closures to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 have caused a hardship for many of our customers,’’ said MVC Chief Administrator Sue Fulton. “While these closures are necessary to protect the health and safety of our customers and employees, the commission has worked diligently on multiple fronts to offset these hardships, including the addition of key online services.’’

The MVC announced online renewal options for two Commercial Registration codes last month: Code 11 for commercial trucks and tractors and Code 16 for aggregate haulers in an effort to keep critical supply chains moving.

This new service comes on top of online processes the MVC created ahead of the launch of Real ID last spring, where most driver license and motor vehicle registration renewals and replacements were added to reduce the volume of customer foot traffic in agencies. Customers can also change their address online.

The MVC has been accelerating its addition of online services and other electronic means for doing business since the initial COVID-19 shutdown of public operations in March.

The commission is also assisting eligible drivers with restoring suspended licenses by using email instead of phone or in-person interactions. Drivers who have been notified of suspension for failure to maintain insurance may get more information by emailing um.info@mvc.nj.gov. Other drivers who believe they are eligible for restoration should email suspension.info@mvc.nj.gov.

Fulton said the MVC continues to review other transactions with the aim of reducing required in-person interactions for the present time and when public operations resume. “We want to steer as many of our customers away from the agencies and onto our website as we can, without sacrificing the critical fraud protections in place to safeguard their identity and property,” she said. “We continue to make progress, including the additions we’re announcing today to our web-based services.”

The MVC previously extended license and registration expiration dates from March 31 to May 31, April 30 to June 30 and May 31 to July 31. However, Fulton cautioned drivers not to wait to complete transactions if they don’t have to.

“The next renewal date doesn’t change, so customers don’t save money by waiting,” Fulton said. “And we’re expecting a huge influx of renewal transactions online when the extensions do run out. If you’re up for renewal, and you can pay the fee, you should get it done now and avoid potentially lengthy wait times.”