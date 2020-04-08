The Robbinsville Township Office of Emergency Management is making KN95 face masks available to seniors citizens.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration last week issued an emergency use authorization for KN95 masks, which are almost identical in performance to N95 masks.

The C.D.C. lists KN95 masks as a suitable alternative when N95s are not available. The township has received a limited supply of the masks. The masks are available (one per-person) to Robbinsville residents age 60 and older.

Call Renee Burns at (609) 575-2032 to make pickup arrangements through the Senior Center between 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

The township offers the following information regarding the use of the masks: