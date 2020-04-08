The Robbinsville Township Office of Emergency Management is making KN95 face masks available to seniors citizens.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration last week issued an emergency use authorization for KN95 masks, which are almost identical in performance to N95 masks.
The C.D.C. lists KN95 masks as a suitable alternative when N95s are not available. The township has received a limited supply of the masks. The masks are available (one per-person) to Robbinsville residents age 60 and older.
Call Renee Burns at (609) 575-2032 to make pickup arrangements through the Senior Center between 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
The township offers the following information regarding the use of the masks:
- The metal part of the KN 95 mask goes above the bridge of your nose and all lettering upright.
- If you are using the N95 mask, the foam should be on the bridge if your nose and all lettering upright If your mask has one colored side, that colored side should face out.
- Masks are effective only when used in combination with frequent hand-cleaning with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- Before putting on a mask, clean hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water for at least 20 seconds
- Cover mouth and nose with mask and make sure there are no gaps between your face and the mask
- Avoid touching the mask while using it; if you do, clean your hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water for at least 20 seconds
- Replace the mask with a new one as soon as it is damp and do not re-use single-use masks
- To remove the mask: Take it off from behind (do not touch the front of mask); discard immediately in a closed bin; clean hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water for at least 20 seconds
- The mask is re-usable, however it must be replaced if it becomes wet or moist