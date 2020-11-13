A windy, forested trail, the bridge over a babbling brook and the Whiskey House, the 19th Century applejack distillery office, are all features along the next Lawrence Hopewell Trail Saturday Morning Walking Club trek, scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14.

Walkers will start at 9:30 a.m. at the Mount Rose Preserve parking lot at 355 Carter Road, Hopewell Township, off the west side of Carter Road and will walk through the Mount Rose Distillery segment of the LHT. More parking info is here.

The two-mile round-trip walk through the woods continues off-road next to Pennington Rocky Hill Road. Hikers will walk past the Whiskey House and on to Bailey Court, where they will turn around and head back to the Carter Road parking lot .

Check the LHT website the morning of the walk if it looks like inclement weather might force us to postpone the walk.

The Lawrence Hopewell Trail is a bicycle and pedestrian trail and transportation corridor over 22 miles long through public and private land in Lawrence and Hopewell Townships in Mercer County. The LHT is a key member of the Circuit Trails, an 800-mile network of bicycle and pedestrian trails connecting people to jobs, communities, and parks in the Greater Philadelphia Region.