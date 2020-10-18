Two more people at Hamilton Township schools have tested positive for COVID-19, leading to the closure of two school buildings.

Hamilton High School West will be on an all-remote schedule for the next two weeks, after a second student has tested positive for COVID-19. HHW will return to its hybrid schedule on Monday, Nov. 2, Hamilton Township School District superintendent Scott Rocco said in a letter to the community Oct. 18. The district learned of its first positive test—also at Hamilton High West—Oct. 16. The two cases are unrelated, leading to the shutdown of the school building, per state procedures.

Meanwhile, a staff member at Kuser Elementary School also has tested positive for COVID-19. Kuser Elementary will turn to all-remote learning through Wednesday, Oct. 21, returning to hybrid learning on Thursday, Oct. 22.

The district just launched its hybrid model of instruction that included rotating cohorts of students attending school in-person last week, on Oct. 12.

As was the case on Oct. 16, the district has consulted with the Hamilton Township Division of Health, and has begun cleaning and disinfecting all exposed areas within the affected schools. The district also has taken further precautions to prevent the spread of viruses, Rocco said, including cleaning frequently-touched surfaces daily. Schools will follow the policies developed with input from federal, state and local health officials.

”Our district plan outlines a procedure that we are required to follow (which includes working closely with our local health department),” Rocco wrote on Oct. 16. “When a confirmed COVID case occurs, your school will follow the outlined procedures and they will notify specific students, staff, and faculty individually, who may have come in contact with the individual(s) and follow up in writing. The school will then send a letter notifying their community of the situation. In addition, I will notify our school district of the confirmed case.”