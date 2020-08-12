The Municipality of Princeton has announced the appointment of Michael Yeh as its new director of emergency and safety services.

The director of emergency services and safety is the municipality’s emergency management coordinator and oversees fire prevention, the housing inspection offices, and the fire department. The director also serves as the liaison to the Princeton First Aid and Rescue Squad.

Yeh has more than 30 years of experience in emergency management and public safety. Since 2013, he has been commander of emergency management and special operations at Rider University. He is a certified emergency manager, fire official, fire inspector, firefighter, hazardous material technician and emergency medical technician.

“I am so pleased that the mayor and council have chosen Michael Yeh to be our next director of emergency and safety services. Michael’s experience and expertise in emergency services will be critical as we continue to manage our current public health emergency,” said municipal administrator Marc Dashield.

“I am delighted to welcome Michael Yeh to the municipal team at this critical time,” said Mayor Liz Lempert. “He brings deep expertise in all aspects of the delivery of emergency services. I am confident that our community will benefit from his breadth of knowledge and insight.”

The Mayor and Council officially appointed Yeh during its Aug. 10 Council meeting. The appointment will become effective on August 24.