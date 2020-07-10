A new bridge connecting Pennington Borough and Hopewell Township to Mercer Meadows and the Lawrence Hopewell Trail has been opened to the public.

A virtual ribbon-cutting was held July 8 to commemorate the addition of the Stony Brook Pedestrian Bridge. The bridge will provide safe access to the 1,600-acre county park from Pennington, Hopewell and other towns west of the park by removing concerns about difficult road crossings.

Mercer County Park Commission and county executives were joined by Hopewell Township Mayor Kristin McLaughlin, Pennington Mayor Joseph Lawver and Lawrence Township engineer Jim Parvesse for the virtual celebration. The opening can be viewed on the LHT website and the Mercer County Park Commission website.

More than 20 miles of the LHT is complete, with about two miles of the loop remaining to be built. The trial is a 22-mile bicycle and pedestrian trail and transportation corridor through public and private land in Lawrence and Hopewell Townships. The LHT is part of the Circuit Trails, an 800-mile network of bicycle and pedestrian trails that, when completed, will connect across a nine-county region in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

For more information about the Lawrence Hopewell Trail, visit the LHT website.