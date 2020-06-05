A number of marches, vigils and rallies are scheduled for the coming weeks throughout Mercer County, in solidarity with those protesting racial injustice and police brutality across the country. A list of upcoming events is below.

If an event is missing from this list, please send an email to ssciarrotta@communitynews.org, and the post will be updated.

***

Ewing

A Black Lives Matter peaceful protest and candlelight vigil will be held at the Moody Park basketball court June 8 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Organizers ask that participants wear a face mask or covering, bring signs and water and prepare to kneel if able.

For more information, send an email to lucindaconteh@gmail.com or desireemccrayclark@gmail.com.

Hopewell Valley

Pennington’s March for Change is set for June 7 starting at 1 p.m. Participants should assemble at the Hopewell Valley Regional School District Board of Education building at 12:45 p.m. The group will head down Main Street to Pennington Borough Hall “in a show of solidarity for George Floyd, to end police brutality and for racial equality,” organizers said. Pennington Mayor Joe Lawver and HVRSD Assistant Superintendent Dr. Rosetta Treece will speak following the march.

Lawrence

The Black Solidarity Group will host two joint events on June 7. First up is a Black Solidarity Day youth event, intended for younger participants, starting at 3 p.m. at Lawrence High School.

An all-ages peaceful march from Slackwood Elementary School to LHS will follow. Attendees should arrive at Slackwood at 3:30 p.m. The march will start at 4 p.m., followed speakers, poetry readings and a vigil from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at high school. Social distancing will apply, and face masks are recommended.

Robbinsville

A peace march is scheduled for June 5 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. starting at the Robbinsville Township municipal parking lot and ending at Foxmoor Community Park. Participants gather at 4:30 p.m. “This is a peace march to denounce police brutality on innocent citizens irrespective of color, race, and religion,” organizers said. “Let’s not forgot the lives lost Atlanta, NYC, Ferguson and most recently in Minneapolis.”

Robbinsville Township will also hold a Night of Unity, set for June 7 at 6 p.m. in the Town Center Gazebo. The event will be hosted by the township and Robbinsville-based faith leaders.

Trenton

A rally will be held Saturday, June 6 at Trenton City Hall starting at 1 p.m. Face masks are recommended.

West Windsor

A Black Lives Matter solidarity vigil will be held June 13 at West Windsor Community Park starting at 1 p.m. The event, originally scheduled for June 6, will focus on “Encouraging unity and solidarity with George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade, Ahmaud Arbery and countless other brothers and sisters who’ve been racially targeted and killed,” organizers said.

The vigil will feature speakers and a moment of silence and reflection. Signs are encouraged, and participants should wear face masks.