Update: The Hamilton Police released information regarding attempted burglary arrests and a burglary that occurred early this morning in town. Further details on the two incidents and how to get in contact with the police have been added below.

Hamilton Township Mayor Jeff Martin announced earlier today that the township will be placing a curfew in effect from 7 p.m. tonight to 6 a.m. tomorrow morning.

Hamilton joins Trenton in the curfew, which orders all businesses to close and all confines residents to their homes. The township believes that neighboring towns will also do the same to form a regional curfew to protect residents and businesses, Martin said.

The mayor addressed the current situation that the nation finds itself in after the killing of George Floyd in a press conference today.

“Like so many in our nation, I am deeply saddened over the senseless murder of George Floyd,” Martin said in a statement released to the media. “I stand with all who have peacefully demonstrated in the name of justice and a call to end systemic racism and racial inequality.”

“While we are a nation grieving for those tragically killed, we cannot allow our message of ‘liberty and justice for all’ to be muted by the looting and violence seen over the weekend across our country, including the senseless destruction in Mercer County last night,” Martin said in a statement. “Violence that hurts our residents and our businesses, who are already suffering due to the pandemic, does not help to seek justice for Mr. Floyd and countless others before him.”

Last night, Hamilton’s first responders, specifically the Hamilton Police Department, were out on the front lines. The township’s police officers and firefighters are working endlessly to ensure residents remain as protected as possible, Martin said.

Several arrests were made since last night related to break-ins, according to the mayor’s office.

At approximately 12:46 a.m. today, Hamilton Police were dispatched to the Metro by T-Mobile, located at 2098 Nottingham Way, on a report of four to five people allegedly attempting to break into the store. When police arrived on scene the parties allegedly ran toward the back of the store. Officers located three males and one female and placed them under arrest. All four reside in Trenton and were charged with criminal attempt burglary and released, according to the police.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident can contact the Hamilton Police Crime Tip Hotline at (609) 581-4008.

At approximately 12:38 a.m. today, the police were dispatched to the CVS, located at 2147 Hamilton Ave on a report of a burglary in progress. Responding officers allegedly located a black BMW fleeing the scene and attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver refused to stop and the pursuit was called off for safety, according to the police.

The front doors to the store were pried open and the glass was broken. Approximately $900 was taken from the registers in the store, according to the police. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact Detective Robert Whartenby of the Hamilton Police Division’s Criminal Investigations Section at (609) 581-4032 or the Hamilton Police Crime Tip Hotline at (609) 581-4008.

Township officers were sent to the Walmart on Nottingham Way to prevent looting and destruction, after Trenton experienced rioting and looting.

“We as humans are inherently imperfect but must not let the negative work of the few, destroy the positive work of the many,” Martin said in a statement. “I implore all of us to stand together peacefully. We must set a better example so the world our children are raised in, is one we can all be proud of.”

Along with tonight’s curfew, Hamilton is coordinating continued preparedness with its Mercer County partners.