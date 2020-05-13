New Jersey Air National Guard flyover tribute to frontline workers. (Photos by Todd Cloward) 1 of 5

Last month, photographer Todd Cloward of Ewing took pictures from his rooftop of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the Blue Angels of the U.S. Navy as they flew over his house on April 28.

He did it again yesterday, when he was lucky enough to shoot photos of New Jersey Air National Guard planes as they flew over the area. The N.J. Air National Guard was participating in the nationwide Air Force Salutes Flyover to honor the frontline workers during the 2019-20 coronavirus pandemic.

The flyover featured a KC-135R Stratotanker from the 108th Wing and three F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 177th Fighter Wing. The path of the two-hour flight was designed to cover key COVID-19 locations across New Jersey including testing sites, state veteran homes, hospitals and mortuary affairs.

The above gallery features Cloward’s photos, which were once again taken from his rooftop. For information about Cloward and to see more of his work, go to his website at pixelsbytoddc.myportfolio.com.