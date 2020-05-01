Flyover tribute to frontline responders 1 of 6

On Tuesday, the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds, and the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, performed formation flights over the area to honor frontline COVID-19 responders and essential workers.

In Ewing Township, Tom Cloward photographed both squadrons from his roof as they flew over his house. The above gallery features the Thunderbirds (white and red) and the Blue Angels (blue and yellow) as captured by Cloward as they flew across our skies