As Hamilton Township’s Small Business Association, Shop Hamilton takes pride in building relationships with our consumers and not being simply transactional. After all, our members are part of the community and often see our patrons at the grocery store, the park, and local establishments.

That’s why it was so natural for us to partner with RWJ University Hospital Hamilton to create a campaign for Cancer Awareness Month.

Hope is in Hamilton is a campaign we launched May 1 on the RWJUH Hamilton and the Shop Hamilton business’ social media pages with uplifting and inspirational messages of hope paired with the hashtag #HopeIsInHamilton. In addition to the social campaign, lavender ribbons symbolizing hope would be placed around Hamilton Township.

Hope is in Hamilton gives us a path to show our consumers how much we value them by sharing information on early detection and “next steps.” Originally we had also planned informational and fun pop-up events to spread the word, contests for the best decorated locations, and ending the campaign with a “Street Fair” on the Hospital Campus with jugglers, magicians, food, wine, and so much more.

With the Covid-19 pandemic, we needed to accept that our event as created was not going to happen this year. Good news is that we have it developed and ready to go for May 2021. As we pivoted our campaign to be relevant during these trying times, we realized that our slogan “Hope is in Hamilton” is indeed relevant.

In the meantime, for the month of May, we asked that everyone share “where did you find your hope today.” In a time of uncertainty, it is important that we remember to be grateful and hopeful for the good in our lives.

We have asked all of Hamilton to come alongside our Shop Hamilton Members and RWJ Healthcare providers to share their personal and inspirational messages. And we have not been disappointed! Mayor Jeff Martin, along with his team, have posted their hopeful messages along with Dr. Scott Rocco and Laura Geltch at our school district.

Our municipal building and our fire stations are lit up in lavender, showing that we are united in this fight. Please join us by sharing your message on Facebook and Instagram and tag #HopeisinHamilton or for more information, go to our website.

For now, I find hope in living in a community with so many heroes and people willing to do good just because it’s their nature. Thank you to everyone who has made this pandemic tolerable!

Joyce Cantalice

Chairwoman, Shop Hamilton