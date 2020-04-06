The Robbinsville Public School District has named its new superintendent.

Brian J. Betze has been selected by the school board as the new schools chief and will start in the position effective July 1. Betze is currently the superintendent of Jamesburg Public Schools.

Betze succeeds superintendent Kathie Foster, who is retiring.

Betze’s hiring comes almost four years after the tragic death of superintendent Steve Mayer, who was killed in April 19 when he was struck by a car driven by a Robbinsville High School student.

“As the new superintendent of the Robbinsville Public Schools, his (Betze) goal is to collaborate with the teachers and staff to build on the district’s excellent reputation of providing the very best educational experiences for all the children of the district,” a district news release said. “By working with the staff, the Board of Education, other local government agencies, area businesses and organizations, Betze is looking forward to working collaboratively with all to provide the highest quality of education and care for students.”

Betze grew up in a working-class family in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and developed his love of learning and passion for public education from his parents who instilled in him the importance of a quality education as well as the benefits of life-long learning. After graduating from Freedom High School, Betze attended Washington and Jefferson College in Washington, Pennsylvania and earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in education.

As an educator for more than 35, he started his career in education as a high school art, ceramics and photography teacher at Freedom High School in Bethlehem before moving to New Jersey.

He first taught middle school art in Linwood in Atlantic County, coached a three-year undefeated soccer team and earned the distinction of Teacher of the Year. After earning his Master of Arts in Educational Supervision and Leadership from Rowan University, he then moved into the role of administration having served as the district’s supervisor of Curriculum and Instruction and Special Education.

Betze’s became the principal of the Indian Mills Memorial School in Shamong and then principal of the Carusi Middle School in Cherry Hill.

Betze brings to Robbinsville more than 15 years of experience as a superintendent having led the Berlin Township, Moorestown and, most recently, the Jamesburg school districts.

He also serves on the board of directors of the Educational Services Commission of New Jersey and on the leadership team of the Middlesex County Association of School Administrators.

On a personal note, Betze’s son is a sophomore at Rochester Institute of Technology and his daughter is a recent graduate of Rowan College at Burlington County. As an avid sports enthusiast, as well as a diehard fan of the Miami Dolphins and New York Mets, he has played and coached soccer all his life and says he still enjoys playing every Sunday in the South Jersey Men’s Soccer League.

In his spare time, Betze enjoys oil painting, reading, traveling, cooking and is a certified SCUBA diver.

This article has been corrected. Originally, it had erroneously stated that Kathie Foster had served as interim superintendent since Steve Mayer’s death.