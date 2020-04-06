The Princeton Festival has canceled all 22 performances in its June 2020 season, along with all lectures, workshops and special events scheduled for April through June, due to the coronavirus epidemic.

“We are taking this action to protect our artists, staff, and audiences from the spread of the COVID-19 Coronavirus,” said Benedikt von Schröder, Princeton Festival board chair. “This is in accord with directives and guidelines issued by federal and state governments and health officials.”

Events canceled include the opera La Traviata, the musical Into the Woods, the Latin jazz dance band Fleur Seule, a multimedia presentation, chamber music, and Baroque orchestral and choral programs. Current ticketholders will be offered options for redeeming, transferring or donating the value of their purchases.

Festival officials said they are looking at the possibility of presenting a few performance events in the fall, assuming the crisis is past. The popular fund-raising gala, originally scheduled for April, has already been moved to October. The annual piano competition and some musical performances might also be rescheduled.

“We appreciate the tremendous support from our patrons and donors who make it possible for the Festival to continue its mission to excite and inspire our community,” said Richard Tang Yuk, executive and artistic Director. “We’re planning for a brilliant lineup of events next June, and a fall mini-season would help everyone transition from disappointment to renewal.”

More information on the cancellation of the June season, and on the Festival in general, is available at www.princetonfestival.org or by calling 609) 759-1979.