The Princeton Symphony Orchestra has launched At Home with the PSO, a new feature on the organization’s website.

Original free content being offered includes: “Play it Forward,” online weekly webcasts of PSO performances; “Cooking with the PSO,” featuring recipes by musicians; A virtual gallery of student artwork and writings; and PSO photo albums.

This week’s webcast is launched by special arrangement with PSO musicians with a performance of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5, complete with video introduction and an accompanying pre-concert talk and program note.

The work was performed in Richardson Auditorium in Princeton by the PSO under the direction of Edward T. Cone Music Director Rossen Milanov in February 2019, heralding Maestro Milanov’s 10th anniversary celebration with the orchestra.

“Normally, this music is only available live in the concert hall or through a one-time radio broadcast. Now, it can be enjoyed by all for an entire week. The PSO suggests listeners “play it forward” by sharing it with others in need of a lift,” states a news release.

Musicians are contributing their favorite recipes weekly to the “Cooking with the PSO” series. This week’s recipe includes a video of Rossen Milanov introducing his recipe “Maple Soy Sauce Glazed Tofu,” a side dish to be paired with fish and rice. A new recipe will be posted every Wednesday.

The PSO is also creating a fully interactive, virtual gallery experience to showcase creative works by area middle school students who participated in this season’s PSO BRAVO! Listen Up! Response Program.

The students’ visual art and writings were conceived in response to a performance of Saad Haddad’s Concerto for Clarinet, a PSO co-commission, performed by guest soloist Kinan Azmeh and the Princeton Symphony Orchestra in January 2020. While the virtual gallery is under construction, visitors to the website can view the exhibit catalogue online.

“Those seeking an escape from the four walls of their home can look through the orchestra’s online collection of photo albums, which take one into the concert hall at Richardson Auditorium, up-close with guest artists, and out in the community,” the release says. “The orchestra plans to keep adding fresh content, giving patrons and the community reason to return again and again.”