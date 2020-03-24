A number of area grocery stores have altered their hours and services due to safety precautions necessitated by the spread of COVID-19.

The following information was accurate when it was posted. If you have news or an addition related to this list, email news AT communitynews.org.

Acme Markets have reserved the hours of 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday at all stores for senior citizens and other at-risk customers. There are three Acme locations in the Trenton area: Hamilton Square (953 Route 33), Yardville (4400 S. Broad St.) and Bordentown (260 Dunns Mill Road).

Aldi stores across the country will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Some stores may have limited hours to accommodate restocking and cleaning. Aldi has five locations in the Trenton area: Bordentown (262C Route 130), East Windsor (440 US Highway 130), Ewing (1650 N. Olden Ave.), Hamilton (2735 S. Broad Street) and Hamilton Square (1250 Route 33).

All BJ’s Wholesale Club locations are opening one hour early for members who are age 60 and older. People ages 60 and up can use a designated entrance, from 8-9 a.m. daily. BJ’s members can shop in-club, on BJs.com or through the BJ’s mobile app, as well as through its same-day delivery service. BJ’s has one location in Mercer County: 900 Marketplace Blvd., Hamilton. Phone: (609) 581-4501.

Costco (4100 Quakerbridge Road, Lawrence) is limiting the number of shoppers in its warehouses, and has asked shoppers and employees to practice social distancing. A queue forms outside the warehouse doors to control the crowd inside it. Costco has increased our protocols in sanitizing surfaces, including shopping cart handles, merchandise shelves, front-end belts and registers. Limits have been implemented on certain items.

Shoppers 60 and older gain early access to Costco warehouses Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 to 9 a.m. Hours otherwise are weekdays 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Saturdays 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Foley’s Family Market (1080 White Horse Ave. Hamilton) has established Wednesday & Friday mornings from 7 to 8 a.m. as “Elderly Hour.” Foley’s, in a statement on its Facebook page, said it predicts the store will be best stocked during those times, and the early hours allow for the cleanest environment for those that are most vulnerable. Other shoppers will not be allowed to enter the store during this timeframe. Store hours are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Marrazzo’s Market (1400 Parkway Ave, Ewing) will be closing an hour early, making their hours 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. They offer a priority shopping hour for senior customers, customers with disabilities and caregivers from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., Monday through Friday. Online shopping is currently unavailable due to the large volume of orders and supply shortages.

McCaffrey’s Food Market will open daily from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. for shoppers 60 and over. Customers will not be asked for ID, but employees reserve the right to ask shoppers to leave. McCaffrey’s will also provide wipes and hand sanitizer throughout the store for customer use. There are two McCaffrey’s stores in Mercer County: 335 Princeton Hightstown Rd, West Windsor, and 301 N. Harrison Street, Princeton.

Pennington Quality Market on Route 31 in Pennington will be closing an hour early, at 8 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays. Their Sunday hours of operation will remain 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. PQM plans to encourage social distancing recommendations by only opening every other register when possible and open its online shopping and curb-side pickup service to as many people as possible.

Adjustments have been made to the online shopping schedule which will now accept orders up to 15 days out. Pick-up slots are available Monday through Friday. If an order has already been placed the market asks that customers revisit the store website to schedule a pickup time on one of the available dates.

SaveALot has designated 7 to 8 a.m. a priority shopping hour for senior customers, customers with disabilities and caregivers. SaveALot’s three Trenton area stores will be closing an hour earlier than normal, at 9 p.m. SaveALot is located in Ewing (1560 North Olden Ave.) and in Hamilton (1601 Greenwood Ave. and 2465 S. Broad Street).

Stop and Shop, which has a location on Route 31 in Pennington, announced that its hours of operation have been adjusted to 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. The store will open daily from 6 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. to accommodate customers 60 and older. Although Stop and Shop will not be requesting ID for entry, employees will reserve the right to ask customers to leave if they are not a member of this age group.

Most ShopRites in the Trenton area are keeping their regular hours. All are open from 6 a.m. to midnight, except for the Bordentown location which is open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Although these locations do not have a priority shopping hour, they do all hold at least one register open for only senior customers, customers with disabilities and caregivers. The specific register differs from store to store.

Due to the high demand for online shopping, ShopRite from Home has created more capacity to handle the increase in orders on their website. They urge customers to use the store’s mobile app as well. ShopRite has also implemented a “drop at your door” service for delivery orders.

ShopRite is located in Bordentown (622 Route 206), Ewing (1750 N. Olden Ave.), Hamilton (130 Marketplace Blvd.), Hamilton Square (1225 Route 33), Lawrence (3373 Brunswick Pike) and Pennington (2555 Pennington Road).

Trader Joe’s (3528 Brunswick Pike, West Windsor) will be open from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. Every day between 9-10 a.m., crew members will maintain an additional line outside the front door for senior citizens.

Wegman’s (240 Nassau Park Blvd., West Windsor) is open daily from 7 a.m until 10 p.m. All Market Café seating areas are temporarily closed. Due to high demand, grocery delivery and curbside pickup times are extremely limited.

Whole Foods Market stores open an hour early for customers who are 60 and older. Normal hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Whole Foods has partnered with Amazon to expand capacity to service more Prime members with free, two-hour grocery delivery and door drop service. Whole Foods is located at 3495 US Route 1 South in West Windsor.

Specialty markets, like Halo Farm in Lawrence, Woo Ri Mart in West Windsor and Patel Brothers in East Winsdor, are also open, as is the Trenton Farmers Market in Lawrence. Contact the stores for hours and other important information prior to leaving your home.

Nicole Viviano contributed to this report.