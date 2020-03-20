The West Windsor Health Department is reporting 3 additional cases of Covid-19, including one person who was symptomatic who visited a local gym three times last week.

The individual attended the New Jersey Athletic Club located at 4152 Quakerbridge Road in Lawrence between the hours of 4 pm and 7:30 pm on March 9, 11 and 12. The facility has been notified by the Lawrence Township Health Department and management is in the process of contacting the membership directly.

This brings the township’s total to 4 residents. Public health investigations are actively underway and potential contacts will be notified.

Posting on Facebook after the release went out, Mayor Hemant Marathe made several clarifications on West Windsor’s Covid-19 cases. He said that of the four people tested positive so far, only one had been to that gym. He also said that the positive cases do not all come from one family, but different families.

The New Jersey Department of Health assigns risk levels and has guidelines to follow for people who are concerned that they may have been exposed to the virus. There is also information online at the West Windsor Township website or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.