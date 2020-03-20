Bordentown Township announced the first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in a statement Friday, March 20. No personal details were disclosed.

The Burlington County Health Department was notified of the test results on Thursday, March 19 and has started to identify close contacts. Those who came into close contact with the individual will be contacted by the health department and asked to take preventative measures.

Residents are advised to continue practicing social distancing and avoiding crowds. Individuals should stay home when they are ill, avoid others with symptoms and cover coughs and sneezes.

“The elderly and people of all ages with underlying medical conditions are the must vulnerable to serious health outcomes,” officials said. “Please look around you to identify the people in your life who are at-risk, and take immediate steps to help them remain in their homes and away from crowded stores and venues.”

For updated information, call the New Jersey Department of Health 24-hour hotline at 1 (800) 222-1222.

***

Additionally, the Bordentown Township municipal building is officially closed for all business as of March 19 through Friday, March 27. Limited staff will be in the building to answer the phone, respond to e-mails and handle mail and submitted forms. Municipal court sessions are cancelled through the end of March.

All emergency services—police, fire and EMS—are still working and available. Residents are reminded to only call 911 in the event of an emergency. Garbage, recycling and bulk pick-up will run as scheduled.

The township committee meeting scheduled for Monday, March 23 will be held virtually. Public participation and comments are welcome. For more information, check the township website. All other public meetings are cancelled through the end of March.

The township senior center has been closed for at least the next two weeks. All scheduled activities have been cancelled. Staff will complete a thorough cleaning of the facility during this time.

All township park facilities are closed to the public, and all rentals of public facilities are cancelled. The Easter egg hunt scheduled for April 11 is canceled.