A number of area grocery stores have altered their hours to accommodate those most vulnerable to COVID-19 infection.

Acme Markets announced March 18 that all stores have reserved the hours of 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday for senior citizens and other at-risk customers. There are three Acme locations in the Trenton area: Hamilton Square (953 Route 33), Yardville (4400 South Broad St.) and Bordentown (260 Dunns Mill Rd.).

Starting on Wednesday, March 18 and continuing every Wednesday and Friday morning from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. until further notice, Foley’s Family Market in Hamilton will only let customers ages 60 or older into its store. Foley’s, in a statement on its Facebook page, said it predicts the store will be best stocked during those times, and the early hours allow for the cleanest environment for those that are most vulnerable. Other shoppers will not be allowed to enter the store during this timeframe.

McCaffrey’s Food Market announced March 17 that it will open daily from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. for shoppers 60 and over. Customers will not be asked for ID, but employees reserve the right to ask shoppers to leave. McCaffrey’s will also provide wipes and hand sanitizer throughout the store for customer use.

Stop and Shop, which has a location in Pennington, announced that its hours of operation have been adjusted to 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. beginning March 16. Also, effective on March 19, the store will open from 6 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. to accommodate customers 60 and older. Although Stop & shop will not be requesting ID for entry, employees will reserve the right to ask customers to leave if they are not a member of this age group.

“Stop & Shop is making the decision to allow community members in this age category to shop in a less crowded environment, which better enables social distancing,” the chain said in a press release.