A controversial Bordentown warehouse has its first tenant.

Modell’s is set to lease the new Matrix Development Group facility at the intersection of Georgetown Road and Old York Road. The sporting goods company will house its logistics and distribution operations at the site.

Matrix first approached Bordentown Township about building a warehouse on the plot in 2016. The plan was approved the following year, and construction at the site is ongoing. Modell’s will lease 312,373 square feet of space, about half of the total distribution center.

Residents, especially those at the nearby Clifton Mill housing development, were wary of the warehouse from the start. Many preferred the original tract of farmland and worried that construction noise, truck traffic, fumes and emissions would impact their quality of life.

“Approval of this project was the utter failure of township officials to protect the safety of Bordentown residents,” said Williamsburg Village resident John Dourgarian.