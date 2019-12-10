Update: police say most evacuees can return home.

Route 31 in Pennington is closed in both directions between I-295 to Route 546 at the Pennington Circle due to a gas leak. Homes in the immediate area have been evacuated.

Motorists who use Route 31 should consider an alternate route. Drivers are being detoured from Route 31 South to Route 546 to I-295 at Scotch Road or from I-95 to the Scotch Road exit toward Capital Health Medical Center to Route 546 to Route 31.

The cause of the gas leak has not been determined. Hopewell Township police and fire personnel and Elizabethtown Gas are investigating. The county will keep residents updated through its Swift911 emergency management notification system. Those seeking updates can register here.

Hopewell Police have noted on Facebook that the Hopewell Township Municipal Building lobby is open to the public until 4:30 p.m. today and can be used as a resource center to stay warm and charge electronics for residents who are affected by the evacuation.