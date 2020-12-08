Robbinsville Township councilman Dan Schuberth is stepping down from his seat, he announced announced on Facebook Dec. 8. Schuberth accepted a position as the chief business development officers for the National Association of Wholesaler Distributors, and he and his wife, Natalie, are relocating to Washington, D.C.

Schuberth has been a council member for five years. He served as council president in 2017, and he was last reelected in 2019. That term is set to expire Dec. 31, 2023—the four remaining council members will vote to fill the unexpired term. The candidate must be a Robbinsville resident and registered voter in the township for at least one year.

In the meantime, Mayor Dave Fried would cast the deciding vote in any decisions that come to a 2-2 deadlock.

Prior to his time on council, Schuberth served as the chairman of the Economic Development Advisory Committee from 2012 to 2015 and currently represents township council on the board. He was also the mayor’s representative and then the council’s representative on the Robbinsville Township Planning Board in 2015 and 2016, respectively.

Schuberth also volunteers as a director on the NAMI Mercer board. He and Natalie have lived in Town Center since 2010. He is a graduate of Bowdoin College and the University of Pennsylvania. He worked as the regional operations manager for McMaster-Carr, a Robbinsville-based industrial supply company.

“Leaving Robbinsville is one of the most difficult decisions I’ve made in my life,” he wrote on Facebook. “When we moved here 10 years ago, Natalie and I decided to go ‘all in.’ We got to know our neighbors, became part of a faith community with Lifetree Community Church, and volunteered our time in the service of others. We’ve met amazing people, supported important causes, and tried to spread joy in a community that welcomed us in with open arms. We are so grateful to everyone that made Robbinsville a place we proudly called our home.

“Serving on the township council for the past five years has been one of the greatest experiences of my life. Mayor Fried and my colleagues on the township council are world class public servants and I will miss working with them a great deal. The residents of our community are some of the most caring, engaged, and compassionate people on the planet, and I want to thank each and every person I’ve had the opportunity to work with on issues large and small. You will always have a friend in Washington.”