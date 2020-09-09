The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs’ Local Finance Board unanimously approved Hamilton Township fire service consolidation, paving the way for the township’s nine fire districts to be consolidated into a single township fire department in 2021.

The Local Finance Board approved the application by a unanimous vote of 7-0. The next step would be coordination with the Civil Service Commission for organizational transfer of all current fire district employees.

Under current structure, Hamilton fire services are comprised of nine autonomous fire districts. Each of the nine districts is governed by five elected commissioners and have their own individual budgets. Under the proposal submitted before the Local Finance Board today, all nine districts would be consolidated and become part of a newly formed Hamilton Township Fire Department, funded by municipal taxes.

The process to consolidate the fire districts has been one the township has considered for decades, with the most recent proposal beginning in 2015. The state previously refused to approve a plan put forth by the township in early 2019.

Mayor Jeff Martin said during his Jan. 1, 2020 inauguration that completing consolidation would be one of his administration’s top priorities this year.

“With today’s approval by the State, we are one step closer to having one Hamilton Township Fire Department in early 2021,” Martin said in a statement. “In an unprecedented year of economic difficulties, consolidation could save the township, and therefore our residents, roughly $1.5 million a year in reduced fire service costs all while keeping the same number of fire houses and firefighters. This is an extraordinary moment in both Hamilton and New Jersey history. I want to thank all that have worked to make this happen including Governor Murphy and his administration, our Legislative leaders—Senator [Linda] Greenstein, Assemblyman [Wayne] DeAngelo, and Assemblyman [Dan] Benson, our Township Council, our fire consolidation subcommittee members including—Councilman Pat Papero, Jr., Councilman Anthony Carabelli, Jr., Mark Murranko, Joe Monzo, Chief Richard Kraemer, Scott Goldsmith, Nick Buroczi, Shane Mull, Richard Braslow, and all of the Hamilton Firefighters.”

“Creating a unified Hamilton Fire Department through the dissolution of Hamilton’s 9 fire districts is a challenging, forward-thinking initiative that has been years in the making. The scope and impact of this effort are substantial, and its success reflects the strong local partnership among all participants,” said Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver, who serves as Commissioner of the Department of Community Affairs. “DCA congratulates Hamilton on receiving LFB approval to move this project forward today, and looks forward to continuing to support their efforts through the January 1 transition date. More broadly, the Murphy Administration and DCA stand ready to partner with all local governments in New Jersey to help them develop initiatives that result in more efficient services and taxpayer savings.”

“This is a great step forward in ensuring our firefighters have the ability to continue their excellent quality of service to our community,” said Senator Linda Greenstein. “I commend the work of the Martin Administration and our Hamilton Firefighters who worked so hard to find a workable plan.”

“I’m thrilled that the Local Finance Board has approved the Hamilton’s fire consolidation proposal,” said Assemblyman Wayne DeAngelo. “This is an important step in securing a more responsive and effective fire service that will save taxpayers money. I look forward to seeing this continue moving forward so that we can improve the safety and well-being of Hamiltonians in every neighborhood.”

“From standing in front of Rusling Hose Fire Company three years ago to now, I have believed that the time is right to have a strong Township wide uniform fire service,” said Assembly Dan Benson. “It’s safer for our residents, as well as, the firefighters serving us in harm’s way. Just as importantly, it makes economic sense in the long run to ensure that all Hamilton residents receive the same high level of service regardless of their zip code. Congratulations to the Mayor and Council on this important milestone achieved through their hard work. “

“When Hamilton’s firefighters took on the consolidation effort nearly four years ago they did so with a goal of making their community safer,” Eddie Donnelly, President of the NJFMBA said. “Today’s result is a testament to the positive things that can happen when labor and management work together. Consolidation will make Hamilton safer for our firefighters and the residents they serve, and that makes Hamilton an even better community to call home.”