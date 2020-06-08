Update: The city has released a correction to its previous announcement on curfew restrictions. The story has been updated with the new information.

The City of Trenton has pushed back its curfew hours. Residents and businesses are now on lockdown from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Food establishments with drive-thru operations, takeout and deliveries must be closed by 11 p.m. All city streets, roadways and sidewalks must be clear of pedestrian and vehicle traffic by 7 p.m. with the following exceptions:

People reporting to or from or performing their jobs;

People who have a reasonable fear for their health or safety;

People who have special approval from a member of law enforcement or other government agency;

People who are delivering food and beverages, or caring for someone who is in need of medical attention;

Government officials or employees taking part in their official duties;

Health care workers;

People seeking medical attention, essential social services, or assistance from law enforcement or emergency services; and

People caring for family or other individuals with whom they have a close personal relationship, including caretakers, partners and spouses.

Previously the lockdown was from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. The curfew was enacted last week following an outbreak of violence and looting in town and and areas in Hamilton, Ewing and Lawrence bordering the city.

Those towns also instituted curfews, but those restrictions had been lifted by the end of the week. Trenton’s are in effect until further notice.

“The city will release a robocall in English and Spanish to those who have signed up for the service to convey information about the expanded curfew,” said Michael Walker, spokesman for the City of Trenton. “We will issue another robocall when the special curfew hours are lifted.”

For additional information, visit trentonnj.org or call 609-989-3838.