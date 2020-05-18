Update: The victim of this morning’s homicide on Daymond Street was identified as a 44-year-old Trenton man, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office. The office issued a correction regarding the time of the homicide on Oakland Avenue. It is not 3:30 a.m. as previously stated. The correct time is 12:30 a.m. on Monday, May 18.

Two Trenton shooting homicides that occurred Monday morning are under investigation, one of which was reported in the same area as a shooting homicide that occurred Saturday night.

The latest reported shooting homicide under investigation by the Mercer County Homicide Task Force, had police responding to a shooting in progress in the area of Daymond Street just before 9 a.m. this morning.

A victim was allegedly found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead shortly after. The victim’s information is being withheld pending confirmation and family notification.

This incident occurred in the same area as a homicide reported on Saturday night, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.

The May 16 shooting in Trenton allegedly resulted in one dead and two injured.

Trenton police responded to a reported shooting with multiple people struck at approximately 11:40 p.m. Saturday night. Police allegedly found three victims in front of a residence on Daymond Street including a 38-year-old Trenton man, who was later pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital, and a 19-year-old Hamilton man and 44-year-old Trenton man who both remain hospitalized, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

The second homicide that occurred Monday morning was of an 18-year-old in Trenton.

The police have taken a suspect into custody but no charges have been filed, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.

Trenton police officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation for a shooting in the first block of Oakland Avenue at approximately 12:30 a.m. The victim was allegedly found in the kitchen of his residence with a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead shortly after.

Anyone with information on any of the homicides should contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406 or mchtftips@mercercounty.org.