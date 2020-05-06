Steve Cochrane, superintendent of Princeton Public Schools, has been named county Superintendent of the Year by the Mercer County Association of School Administrators.

“Steve is a skilled and passionate school leader who is held in high regard by his colleagues,” MCASA president and Hopewell Valley School District superintendent Thomas Smith said.

Cochrane, who is retiring at the end of this school year, has been the superintendent of the Princeton Public Schools since 2014. His career in education has spanned a multitude of educational roles, including being an elementary school teacher, principal, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, and an assistant dean at Princeton University.

Cochrane earned a bachelor’s degree in English Literature from Princeton University and a master’s degree in Education from Harvard University.

“His work as a leader on the importance of student wellness and equity issues has not only been a benefit to Princeton, but to school districts around the state,” Smith said.” Steve is an outstanding selection as the 2020 Mercer Superintendent of the Year and we will all miss him as he moves into retirement.”

During his time at Princeton, Cochrane initiated an Equity Audit in 2017 and began a sustained year-to-year effort to increase understanding of implicit bias and elevate the implementation of culturally relevant teaching and Restorative Practices.

He led efforts to institute a racial literacy class, instituted a later start time for Princeton High School and worked to ensure that all Princeton students graduate with the ability to navigate a racially and culturally complex world.

During his tenure, Princeton also created Equity Teams of staff at each school who serve as resources in their buildings to help ensure the continued transformation of district schools, and he oversaw the successful passage of a facility referendum.

A statement by the MCASA lauded Cochrane: “During his tenure with the Princeton Public Schools, Cochrane has emphasized an approach to learning that is first founded in joy and purpose; worked to begin addressing issues of educational inequity in the district, particularly racial disparities; and focused on student wellness and mental health.

“Cochrane has been recognized for championing the idea that diversity is a strength and that in an effective classroom every child’s voice must be heard. He has deepened conversations on student achievement to focus on a broader definition of success that includes the importance of balance, strength of character, an authentic curiosity for lifelong learning, and a shift towards wellness and engagement through authentic assessments, project-based learning, homework-free weekends and longer periods for more in-depth learning.”