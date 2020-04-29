Dr. Eugene Kutcher has been appointed to serve as the dean of Rider University’s Norm Brodsky College of Business. His appointment began on April 1.

Kutcher has served as the interim dean since last September. During this time, he has made a noticeable impact in the College’s mission and vision, said Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs DonnaJean Fredeen, Ph.D.

“His commitment to Rider has continually shined through, matched by his singular kindness and thoughtful leadership,” she said in an announcement to the Rider community. “I look forward to the many positive outcomes of Dr. Kutcher’s leadership in the Norm Brodsky College of Business as well as the University.”

During his short time as interim dean, Kutcher extended a modified version of the College’s strategic plan through the upcoming accreditation visit, led its core curriculum revision through the governance process and added depth and value through the design and roll-out of a new formal executive-in-residence program. He has also led the College during two historic events — the naming of the Norm Brodsky College of Business, the first academic college at Rider to be named, and the current coronavirus pandemic.

“This academic year has been bookended by the historical celebration of our College’s naming and this atypical period of remote and alternative instruction,” Kutcher said. “Both events, and much that happened in the months between, have reinforced what I find special about our College: caring faculty, eager students and a commitment to Engaged Learning and continuous improvement. I am proud to be part of the Norm Brodsky College of Business community and couldn’t be more excited about its future.”

Kutcher joined Rider in 2007 as an assistant professor in the Department of Management. He was promoted to associate professor and tenured in 2013 and assumed the role of department chairperson in 2015.

At Rider, he has served as a member of the Faculty Climate Group and Employee Engagement Committee, as the faculty advisor to DAARSTOC, and as co-chair of the Faculty Mentoring Committee and College of Business Administration Core Curriculum Revision Committee. In 2013, he received Rider’s Distinguished Teaching Award, an annual award that recognizes faculty teaching excellence.

Kutcher graduated from Rutgers University with a double major in business management and psychology. He went on to receive a master’s from Montclair State University and a doctorate from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University — both in industrial and organizational psychology.