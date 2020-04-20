McCarter Theatre Center announced April 17 that it will lay off a majority of its full time and seasonal staff next month.

The move will take effect as of May 15, with McCarter continuing to provide health insurance for impacted employees through June.

McCarter Board of Trustees president Robert J. Caruso wrote in a letter that the lack of a clear timeline for restarting performances and the end of social distancing led the board to turn its focus to the long-term health of the organization. McCarter has met its obligations to the artists involved with the productions and performances that were canceled this season, he said.

“The sacrifices we make as an institution and the financial steps we take at this time are vitally important to securing the organization’s future,” Caruso wrote. “By safeguarding our financial position now, we also improve our capacity to open our doors and stages for employees, audiences, students and community partners as soon as it is safe to do so.”

Until the theater reopens, it will engage its audiences through McCarter@Home, its virtual classroom and performance space.