The state has updated its daily coronavirus numbers for April 9, and they show that Mercer County has soared past 1,000 total positive test results, while the state as a whole has also now seen more than 50,000 cases in the Covid-19 pandemic. There are now 1,161 positive test results in Mercer County and 51,027 in the state.

Deaths attributed to Covid-19 in Mercer County are up to 36, from 29 a day ago. The state reports that 1,700 people have now died because of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

The state is also reporting that Penn Medical Center at Princeton is currently diverting critical care patients due to high patient volume. We have a phone call and an email into the medical center asking for comment, but they have not yet been returned.

The county began issuing town-by-town data on Monday, but as of 2:07 p.m. today, still only had data as of April 7. Of the 36 deaths in Mercer County to date, however, we only know the hometowns of three victims: one in Hamilton, one in Trenton and one in Princeton. The county has not given any explanation as to why it is not disclosing hometowns of the deceased.

Below are the latest available numbers. If new figures are released for the county, this post will be updated. Note that Mercer County’s total case numbers do not match up with the numbers given by the state, and we cannot say where any errors may have occurred.

4/6/20 4/7/20 Hamilton 165 182 Trenton 148 174 East Windsor 140 169 Ewing 72 85 West Windsor 53 60 Lawrence Township 37 46 Princeton 41 43 Hopewell Township 33 39 Robbinsville 24 31 Hightstown 26 29 Hopewell Borough 2 2 Pennington 1 1 742 861

Statewide, the overwhelming number of positive test results and deaths come from the northeastern and eastern portion of the state, in counties close to the global hotspot of New York City.

Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Union and Passaic Counties, in North Jersey, combined have 30,184 of New Jersey’s 51,027 cases (59%) and 1,016 of the 1,700 deaths statewide (also 59%).

Morris, Middlesex, Monmouth and Ocean Counties combine for a further 13,614 cases and 486 deaths. Together those 9 counties account for 85.8% of all positive tests and 88.3% of all deaths in New Jersey attributed to Covid-19.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, as of May 2019, those 9 counties were home to 5,985,699 of New Jersey’s 8,881,845 residents, or 67.4%.