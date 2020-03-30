A 54-year-old Ewing Township man was issued two disorderly persons citations for hosting a party in his apartment Friday evening, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri and Ewing Police Chief John P. Stemler III reported on Saturday.

Ewing police were called to an apartment on Concord Avenue at approximately 1 a.m. Saturday morning, March 28, on a noise violation. They say that upon entry they observed 47 people having a party that included a DJ with speakers, alcohol and the smell of marijuana.

Police broke up the party and released everyone except for the tenant, who was issued disorderly persons citations for obstruction and violating an executive order. Police noted that the apartment was 550 square feet with one bedroom and one bathroom. Almost all of the people at the party were squeezed together inside, with a handful outside of the residence.

Ewing Police have identified the renter of the apartment as Wade E. Jackson.

Onofri praised the response of the officers and the decision to disperse the partygoers rather than charge everyone in attendance.

“The goal was to break up the party and send everyone home. Based on safety and resources, police made the right call to only issue citations to the host,” he said.

But the prosecutor also gave a stern reminder to the public to heed the Gov. Phil Murphy’s executive orders. “These are mandates, not suggestions. Mercer County and the entire state of New Jersey will not tolerate such irresponsible, criminal behavior, and violators will be prosecuted. Not only are these actions illegal, but in a time where such reckless conduct could endanger family, loved ones, first responders and the community at large, they are also unethical,” Onofri said.