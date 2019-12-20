The Colonial Ball will be held Dec. 27 in Trenton. (Photo courtesy Old Barracks Museum)

Trenton’s history will come to life during Patriots Week, an annual celebration of the city’s role in the American Revolution.

Held from Dec. 26 to Dec. 31, Patriots Week offers dozens of ways to experience and participate in the war that shaped our nation.

The full list of events for the second day of Patriots Week, Dec. 27, can be found below. Events are free unless otherwise noted.

New exhibition: “Preserving the Pinelands: Albert Horner’s Portraits of a National Treasure.” Plus many more galleries in history, art and science. 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Website. New Jersey State Museum, 205 West State St.

Planetarium Shows. Include a live demonstration of the sky set to December 25, 1776. Learn about the constellations and planets that occupied the sky on the stormy evening when George Washington crossed the Delaware! All shows suitable for general audiences. Show schedule: 10:30 a.m. “Season of Light”; 11:30 a.m. “Laser Holiday Magic”; 1:30 p.m. “CapCOM Go!” $7 adult, $5 child. Website. New Jersey State Museum, 205 West State St.

Tours of the Old Barracks. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Old Barracks Museum, 101 Barrack St. Open for tours. The Old Barracks Museum offers tours that detail Trenton’s role in the 18th century, as well as the details of the Battle of Trenton. www.barracks.org Tickets: $10 adults; $8 students and seniors.

State House Public Artwork Tour. 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. New Jersey State House (enter via the State House Annex 145 W. State St.). The Public Artwork Tour of the New Jersey State House combines art, history and architecture. Visitors see impressive artworks incorporated into the capitol complex, including stained glass, tilework, paintings and sculptures. On-the-hour guided tours begin in the State House Annex Lobby. Reservations are required; call (609) 847-3150 for more information.

Trenton’s Historic Legacy: The Old Barracks and the Trenton Battle Monument. 11 a.m. Riverview Cemetery, 870 Centre St. A presentation highlighting the early efforts to save the Old Barracks by the city’s Daughters of the American Revolution chapter and the work of the Trenton Battle Monument Association in creating the Trenton Battle Monument followed by a walking tour of the gravesites of some of the civic-minded men and women associated with these endeavors.

Limited to 20 participants, $10 per person children under 12 free. Email historian.riverviewcemetery@gmail.com or call (267) 201-3655.

Tours of the William Trent House. 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. William Trent House Museum, 15 Market St. Take a tour of the country estate owned by William Trent, for whom the City of Trenton is named.

Alexander Hamilton and the 24 Cannons. 1 p.m. Trenton City Museum in Ellarslie Mansion in Cadwalder Park. This tabletop talk will follow the movements of all 24 of the cannons on the streets of Trenton during the Battle of Trenton. Presenter: Urban planner David Bosted. www.ellarslie.org Admission to the Museum is by donation, at the door. Pay as you wish.

Signs of the Times. Noon and 2 p.m. Mill Hill Park, 165 East Front St. Join Richard Hunter on a walking tour from Mill Hill park to Petty’s Run and explore the signs that detail the downtown neighborhood’s rich history. Dr. Hunter led the team that conceived and designed these informative signs.

Elias Boudinot IV: The Continental Army’s First Commissary General of Prisoners. Lecture by Joseph E. Wroblewski. 2 p.m. Trenton Free Public Library, 120 Academy St. After the successful invasion of NYC and surrounding areas by the British during 1776 and the thousands of American prisoners taken, George Washington called upon Congress to set up a centralized authority to deal with the handling of prisoners of war. This presentation will detail the many problems that Boudinot encountered while he held this position coming from both the British and the Continental Congress. Lecture is held in the Community Room. Onsite and street parking available. Website.

Brother David Brearley: The Most Important Founding Father That We Don’t Know. 4 p.m. Trenton Masonic Temple, 100 Barrack St. Unheralded by many, he quietly reposes in an obscure churchyard in the most historic precinct of Trenton. Unknown to most, he was a pivotal co-creator of the government of the United States. He was Brother David Brearley, Freemason, the most important founding father that we don’t know. Sponsored by New Jersey Freemasons Grand Lodge Museum and History Committee.

Trenton Masonic Museum Exhibition and Discussion. 4 p.m. Trenton Masonic Temple, 100 Barrack St. (Doric Room Second Floor) Partake of over 230 years of epic Masonic history in New Jersey. View a rich and wide variety of Masonic symbols, attire, documents, artifacts, and esoterica. Learn about Masonic culture, organization, traditions, and more. Sponsored by New Jersey Freemasons Grand Lodge Museum and History Committee.

Patriots Scrabble. 6 p.m. Classics Bookstore, 4 West Lafayette St. Scrabble for all skill levels. Bonus points for playing “patriot,” “republic,” “declaration” or “constitution.” Penalties for playing “loyalist,” “monarchy,” “colonial” or “empire.” Free.

The Colonial Ball. 6 p.m. Trenton Masonic Temple, 100 Barrack St. The Colonial Ball is your chance to mingle with the soldiers of the Battle of Trenton and learn their favorite dance steps! You’ll be whisked away into the past as you learn the dance steps from Sue Dupre while John Burkhalter and Ridley and Anne Enslow perform music. Refreshments will be served. Advanced tickets required. $25.00 Non-member, $20 Member. Website.