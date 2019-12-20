Trenton’s history will come to life next month during Patriots Week, an annual celebration of the city’s role in the American Revolution.

Held from Dec. 26 to Dec. 31, Patriots Week offers dozens of ways to experience and participate in the war that shaped our nation.

The full list of events for the third day of Patriots Week, Dec. 28, can be found below. Events are free unless otherwise noted.

Planetarium Shows. Include a live demonstration of the sky set to December 25, 1776. Learn about the constellations and planets that occupied the sky on the stormy evening when George Washington crossed the Delaware! All shows suitable for general audiences. Show schedule: 10:30 a.m. “Season of Light”; 11:30 a.m. “Laser Holiday Magic”; 1:30 p.m. “CapCOM Go!” $7 adult, $5 child. Website. New Jersey State Museum, 205 West State St.

Tours of the Old Barracks. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Old Barracks Museum, 101 Barrack St. Open for tours. The Old Barracks Museum offers tours that detail Trenton’s role in the 18th century, as well as the details of the Battle of Trenton. www.barracks.org Tickets: $10 adults; $8 students and seniors.

Tours of the William Trent House. 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. William Trent House Museum, 15 Market St. Take a tour of the country estate owned by William Trent, for whom the City of Trenton is named.

Civil War Flag Unveiling. 10 a.m. New Jersey State Museum, 205 West State St. Enjoy a gallery talk and ceremony unveiling the latest rotation of historic .ags from the NJ Civil War Flag Collection, one of the largest collections of its kind in the nation. With .ag historian David Martin and State Museum Curator Nicholas Ciotola.

First Battle Reenactment. 11 a.m. Old Barracks Museum, 101 Barrack St. Experience the excitement of the Battle of Trenton live! Following the all-night crossing and nine-mile march from McKonkey’s Ferry with a sleet storm at their backs, Washington’s little army of 2,400 men and 18 cannons arrived in Trenton around 8:00am on the morning of December 26, 1776.

Generals Washington and Greene surrounded the northern part of town while General Sullivan struck the town along what is now West State Street, cutting off escape to the south over the Assunpink Creek. After a running street fight lasting little more than an hour, there were over 90 casualties and the Hessian troops surrendered.

The morning reenactment begins at the Old Barracks Museum when the troops march off at 10:45 a.m. to the Battle of Trenton Monument at the intersection of Warren and Broad Streets. The reenactment begins at 11:00 a.m. at the Battle Monument and moves down Warren Street toward Mill Hill Park.

Head back to the Old Barracks Museum for programming and a musket demonstration ($5 admission applies).

The Spoils of Victory — Following the Battle Reenactment. Follow the victorious Continental soldiers back to the Old Barracks Museum after the Battle to see them strip equipment, gear and souvenirs from captured Hessian soldiers, before crossing the Delaware back to Pennsylvania.

Trenton in 1775: Historic Tour Led by Dr. Sharon Ann Holt. 1 p.m. St. Michael’s Church, 140 North Warren St. Washington’s army and the Hessian occupation each brought 1500 men into Trenton, then a town of only 500 souls and two major streets. Thanks to Hunter Research, we now know a lot about those Trentonians. Trenton Friends Meeting invites you to walk the early streets with Penn State historian, Dr. Sharon Ann Holt, meeting Trenton’s artisans, entrepreneurs, families, Loyalists, political movers and shakers, and two signers of the Declaration of Independence. Dress warmly, and be prepared to walk about 10 blocks in total.

“My Brave Fellows.” 2:15 p.m. Old Barracks Museum, 101 Barrack St. With enlistments about to end, Washington’s of.cers compel the Soldiers of the Continental Army to stay on six more weeks beyond the end of their enlistments. Included in $5 admission.

Second Battle Reenactment. 3 p.m. Mill Hill Park, 165 East Front St. (Corner of Broad and Front Streets) See the action of the Battle of the Assunpink in Mill Hill Park!

Having abandoned Trenton shortly after the battle on Dec. 26, Washington re-crossed with a much larger army later in the week upon learning the British had not re-occupied Trenton.

On the morning of January 2, 1777, he dispatched a small brigade up what is now Rt. 206 toward Princeton. They were met by a very strong column of British, Hessians, and Highlanders under General Cornwallis and driven back along a bitterly contested, afternoon-long retreat into Trenton. The Second Battle of Trenton (or the Battle of the Assunpink) is reenacted in Mill Hill Park at 3:00pm – witness the action live!

250th Logo Contest Announcement. 3 p.m. Douglass House, Mill Hill Park. The New Jersey Historical Commission and Crossroads of the American Revolution National Heritage Area cordially invite you to attend the announcement of the winner of the Revolution NJ Logo Contest. This contest is part of preparations to mark the 250th anniversary of the United States in 2026. Light refreshments will be served.