Trenton’s history will come to life next month during Patriots Week, an annual celebration of the city’s role in the American Revolution.

Held from Dec. 26 to Dec. 31, Patriots Week offers dozens of ways to experience and participate in the war that shaped our nation.

The full list of events for the last two days, Dec. 30 and 31, are below. Events are free unless otherwise noted.

Monday, Dec. 30

New exhibition: “Preserving the Pinelands: Albert Horner’s Portraits of a National Treasure.” Plus many more galleries in history, art and science. 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Website. New Jersey State Museum, 205 West State St.

Planetarium Shows. Include a live demonstration of the sky set to December 25, 1776. Learn about the constellations and planets that occupied the sky on the stormy evening when George Washington crossed the Delaware! All shows suitable for general audiences. Show schedule: 10:30 a.m. “Season of Light”; 11:30 a.m. “Laser Holiday Magic”; 1:30 p.m. “CapCOM Go!” $7 adult, $5 child. Website. New Jersey State Museum, 205 West State St.

Tours of the Old Barracks. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Old Barracks Museum, 101 Barrack St. Open for tours. The Old Barracks Museum offers tours that detail Trenton’s role in the 18th century, as well as the details of the Battle of Trenton. www.barracks.org Tickets: $10 adults; $8 students and seniors.

Tours of the William Trent House. 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. William Trent House Museum, 15 Market St. Take a tour of the country estate owned by William Trent, for whom the City of Trenton is named.

Trenton Battlefield Walking Tour. 10 a.m. to noon. Starbucks, 102 South Warren St. (Corner of Front St). This 10-block interpretive walk brings to life the events of the two battles of Trenton. Guests are welcome to gather at Starbucks at 9:00am for a question-and-answer session over coffee. The tour begins at 10 a.m. and includes the historic Trenton Battle Monument, ending up along the Assunpink Creek in Mill Hill Park. Ralph Siegel of Trenton Battle.eld Tours will lead the walk with block-by-block, minute-by-minute narrative. Event ends at noon.

Trenton’s Historic Legacy: The Old Barracks and the Trenton Monument. 11 a.m. Riverview Cemetery, 870 Centre St. A presentation highlighting the early efforts to save the Old Barracks by the city’s Daughters of the American Revolution chapter and the work of the Trenton Battle Monument Association in creating the Trenton Battle Monument followed by a walking tour of the gravesites of some of the civic-minded men and women associated with these endeavors. Each participant will receive a booklet.

Reservations are required as seating for each presentation is limited to 20 participants: email historian.riverviewcemetery@gmail.com or call (267) 201-3655.

Out With the Old, In With the New: New Sweden and the American Revolution. Lecture by Erik Burro. 5:30 p.m. Trenton Free Public Library, 120 Academy St. This talk will discuss South Jersey’s earliest colonial settlements in the Delaware Valley, which began as the New Sweden Colony by Peter Minuit, a former Dutch governor of New Amsterdam, on behalf of the Kingdom of Sweden, and their part during the American Revolution. An accompanying exhibit of photographs documenting places of this early period of colonial New Jersey history will be on display in the library’s Mezzanine Gallery during the month. Lecture is held in the Community Room. Onsite and street parking available. Website. Free.

Tuesday, Dec. 31

John Honeyman, Washington’s Spy: Unsung Hero or Urban Legend? 1 p.m. Old Barracks Museum 101 Barrack St. The story of John Honeyman, the Griggstown butcher and cattle dealer who, according to legend, became a spy for General George Washington in the months leading up to the game-changing victory in the First Battle of Trenton, has intrigued and befuddled historians for more than one hundred years.

This presentation by Tim Strollery will lay out the genesis of the story, explore the findings on each side of the Honeyman mystery, and ultimately invite attendees to join in the search for more primary evidence that can support or debunk the legend of Washington’s spy at Trenton.

Annual Peace Vigil. 5 p.m. Historic Trenton Friends Meeting House, 142 East Hanover St.

Join the Trenton Friends Meeting for the Annual Vigil for Peace in the new year. Light refreshments will be served.

Capital Philharmonic Orchestra of New Jersey New Year’s Eve Concert. 8 p.m. The War Memorial, Patriots Theatre, 1 Memorial Dr. The Capital Philharmonic of New Jersey’s New Year’s Eve Concert is hosted by WWFM’s David Osenberg. Gather some friends, and join the Capital Philharmonic Orchestra for some fun and uplifting music. Be part of one of Trenton’s most popular and beloved traditions – make it a night to remember! There will be a pre-concert performance 7:10pm – 7:40pm featuring Brett Miller on the Great War Memorial Möller Theater Organ. Tickets $45-$75. Visit www.capitalphilharmonic.org for full music program and tickets.