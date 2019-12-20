Trenton’s history will come to life next month during Patriots Week, an annual celebration of the city’s role in the American Revolution.

Held from Dec. 26 to Dec. 31, Patriots Week offers dozens of ways to experience and participate in the war that shaped our nation.

The full list of events for the fourth day of Patriots Week, Sunday Dec. 29, can be found below. Events are free unless otherwise noted.

New exhibition: “Preserving the Pinelands: Albert Horner’s Portraits of a National Treasure.” Plus many more galleries in history, art and science. 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Website. New Jersey State Museum, 205 West State St.

Planetarium Shows. Include a live demonstration of the sky set to December 25, 1776. Learn about the constellations and planets that occupied the sky on the stormy evening when George Washington crossed the Delaware! All shows suitable for general audiences. Show schedule: 10:30 a.m. “Season of Light”; 11:30 a.m. “Laser Holiday Magic”; 1:30 p.m. “CapCOM Go!” $7 adult, $5 child. Website. New Jersey State Museum, 205 West State St.

Tours of the Old Barracks. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Old Barracks Museum, 101 Barrack St. Open for tours. The Old Barracks Museum offers tours that detail Trenton’s role in the 18th century, as well as the details of the Battle of Trenton. www.barracks.org Tickets: $10 adults; $8 students and seniors.

Trenton City Museum at Ellarslie. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Ellarslie Mansion in Cadwalader Park Pay as you wish. Website.

Tours of the William Trent House. 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. William Trent House Museum, 15 Market St. Take a tour of the country estate owned by William Trent, for whom the City of Trenton is named.

Alexander Hamilton and the 24 Cannons. 2 p.m. Trenton City Museum in Ellarslie Mansion in Cadwalder Park. This tabletop talk will follow the movements of all 24 of the cannons on the streets of Trenton during the Battle of Trenton. Presenter: Urban planner David Bosted. www.ellarslie.org Admission to the Museum is by donation, at the door. Pay as you wish.

What We Sang Together: Community Songs From Revolutionary-Era America. 2 p.m. Historic Trenton Friends Meeting House, 142 East Hanover St. Join a cappella chorus Hopewell Hall to hear songs people might have sung together in the American colonies. Like today, people sang together in many settings and for diverse reasons: at religious gatherings, while working, in taverns, and by .resides with the family. The chorus will showcase the shape note, West Gallery, and folk songs they specialize in.