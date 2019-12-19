The Shoppes at Foxmoor has finally found its anchor tenant.

Planet Fitness signed on to open a Robbinsville franchise last month—it will be one of 1,800 Planet Fitness gyms across the country. STEM Academy, a school and childcare facility, will also anchor the 126,000-square-foot plaza. Planet Fitness will join Fit Body Boot Camp as Foxmoor’s second fitness tenant.

The fortunes of the shoppping center have declined since Thriftway, its original anchor, closed in 2011. Many residents had hoped that another grocery store would take over. Robbinsville Mayor Dave Fried acknowledges their disappointment in his January column in the Robbinsville Advance, saying that they attempted to draw in a food store but were unsuccessful.

Built in 1986, Foxmoor has seen a host of tenants come and go over the last decade and, at one point, had a 41 percent occupancy rate.

Penmark Management Company bought the shopping center in August of 2018 for $7.5 million.

Since then, a number of tenants have opened up shop in the plaza, including Thai Ginger, Justin’s Barber Shop, ATA Hamilton Karate, Code Ninjas, The Healthy Animal and Mathnasium.

Officials hope Foxmoor’s occupancy rate will reach 85 percent within the next two months.

Planet Fitness is no stranger to the area, with locations in Mercerville, Ewing, Plainsboro and Morrisville. There is also a Jersey Strong Gym in Robbinsville a little over a mile away, on U.S. 130.