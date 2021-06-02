The following article is a paid Community News Advertising Feature

Capital Health Primary Care – Lawrenceville, part of Capital Health Medical Group and a trusted provider of primary care in eastern Mercer County, has moved to a new office at The Atrium, located at 133 Franklin Corner Road, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648. The office was previously located in the office building next to its new location.

Although the office is in a new location, patients will receive care from the same trusted providers, including Dr. Diana Bush, Dr. Michael Dash, and Physician Assistant Jacqueline Ritter. Dr. Khurram Zubair and Dr. Srivani Rachakonda, formerly of Capital Health Primary Care – Brunswick Avenue, have joined as well. They are available for appointments and video visits to provide check-ups, sick visits and preventive care from infants to older adults (including women’s health). The office’s phone number remains the same.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, we have learned more than ever before that finding a trusted primary care provider to manage your day-to-day medical needs is one of the most important things you can do for yourself and your loved ones,” said Dr. Khurram Zubair, lead physician at Capital Health Primary Care – Lawrenceville. “Our experienced, board certified team is dedicated to providing the safest, highest quality care here in Mercer County, and our move to a larger space and expansion of services and hours further shows our commitment to improving the health and well-being of our neighbors.”

In addition to office visits, all of the providers at Capital Health Primary Care – Lawrenceville offer video visit appointments using secure connections on their computers or mobile devices for routine follow-up appointments or questions about medications. They also provide easy access to experienced specialists and surgeons when necessary and the most advanced care in the region at nearby Capital Health hospitals when it is needed most – virtually everything patients need to keep them on the path to better health.

Board certified in internal medicine, Dr. Khurram Zubair provides care for adult patients. He has been affiliated with Capital Health for more than 20 years, including completing his internal medicine residency at Capital Health Regional Medical Center. Prior to joining Capital Health Primary Care – Lawrenceville, he was part of the team at Capital Health Primary Care – Brunswick Avenue and in private practice since 1997. Dr. Zubair continues to serve as a faculty member of the Internal Medicine Residency Program at Capital Health.

Dr. Diana Bush is board certified in family medicine and provides care for children ages infant and older, as well as adults, including women’s health. She earned her medical degree at University of Medicine and Dentistry – Robert Wood Johnson Medical School in New Brunswick, New Jersey and completed her family medicine residency at Lancaster General Hospital in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Dr. Michael Dash received his medical degree from Oregon Health Sciences University School of Medicine in Portland, Oregon. Board certified in internal medicine, he provides care for adult patients. He completed his internship at Rutgers Medical School Affiliated Hospitals (Middlesex General Hospital in New Brunswick, New Jersey) and the Medical Center at Princeton in Princeton, New Jersey (now Penn Medicine Princeton Health).

Board certified in family medicine, Dr. Srivani Rachakonda is experienced in providing care for children ages 12 and older, as well as adults, including women’s health. She received her medical degree from Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine in Stratford, New Jersey and completed her family medicine residency at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Pinnacle Lititz in Lititz, Pennsylvania.

Physician assistant Jacqueline Ritter is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants. She received her Master of Science in Physician Assistant degree at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey in Piscataway, New Jersey. She is a member of the American Academy of Physician Assistants and is a FMCSA-certified medical examiner for DOT physical examinations.

All Capital Health Medical Group offices use a shared electronic medical records system, which allows providers to access medical records on a secure network, making it convenient for patients to continue their care across our network of primary and specialty care providers. Patients can also manage their health easily while using our Capital Health Medical Group patient portal, which allows them to conveniently access information about any of their office visits online.

Office hours at Capital Health Primary Care – Lawrenceville are Monday, Tuesday and Friday (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and Wednesday and Thursday (8 a.m. to 7 p.m.). To make an appointment at the new office, call (609) 815-7270 or visit capitalhealth.org/lawrenceville for more information.