Performing arts students at Hopewell Valley Central High School have already performed Little Women, based on the beloved family novel by Louisa May Alcott, and special video recordings of the performances will be streamed two nights only, June 4 and 5.

The performances were recorded live on the stage of the Hopewell Valley Performing Arts Center, and edited into the video production that will be streamed on the website Showtix4u.

Little Women follows the adventures of sisters Jo, Meg, Beth, and Amy March. See Jo’s story of her family and friends and their experience growing up in Civil War America.

The cast includes Gretchen Cole as Jo March, Caleb Briggs as Professor Bhaer, Piper Ward as Amy March, Elliot Block as Laurie, Olivia Levin as Beth March, Molly Higgins as Meg March, Frankie Bancroft as Mr. Brooke, Chloe Lamond as Marmee, and Sophia Parsons as Aunt March.

Also in the cast are Jack Elliot, Grace Lee, David LaRaus, Ella Williams, Sachi Siyal, Ryan Dwyer, Alex Lehman-Borer, Payton Tharp and John MacLean.

The crew includes Alayna Domboski, Hannah Barron, Jack Creegan, Mark Finn, Nicole Bartnikowski, Mia Bruno, Annabel Stocks-Natalias, Estelle Coret, Madeline Tartaglia, Eliana Brown, Ella Sanderson, Sara Petrillo and Kelly Cianfano.

In the orchestra are Tom Lopes, Aidan Norton, Spenser Gallo, Matthew Nadar, Annika Ault, Lena Ondreyka, Claire Christie, Erin Goldsmith, Stephen Kim, Caroline Waterson, Amanda Spratt, Zachara Lohrmann, Vincent Novellino, Juldy Morse and Patrick Crider. Teacher Katie Rochon is HVCHS’ director of theater.

Tickets are on sale now at showtix4u.com and cost $5 per household. Show times are Friday, June 4 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, June 5 at 7 p.m. Additional information can be found through the Hopewell Valley Music and Theater Parents Association Facebook or Instagram pages (search for HVMTPA).