The Hamilton Wildcats FC U15 team held a diaper drive at their home fields in Veterans Park on April 28 and 29.

The drive was organized by the team in order to donate diapers and wipes to Homefront, the Lawrence-based nonprofit organization with the mission to end homelessness in New Jersey.

The girls on the team organized the drive and advertised within the Hamilton Wildcats/NJ Rush girls’ soccer clubs and on social media. They collected diapers and wipes and loaded them onto the truck for delivery.

The diapers and wipes collected added to the more than 250,000 that Homefront was hoping to collect before Mother’s Day this year to break a Guinness world record.

The team offered thanks to all who donated as well as for the volunteers who put in the effort for a good cause.