There simply would not be enough space in this publication to accurately portray what Vince Calcagno has meant to the Township of Robbinsville (formerly known as Washington Township) … and to me.

Vince has been a partner and a friend. He is a tireless elected official, a dedicated volunteer and all-around great guy. I have proudly served under two forms of governments with Vince. He took me under his wing back in 2005 and trained me well. While we are so happy that you are “going out on top” and will get to enjoy your retirement, we will miss you, your wisdom and your advocacy. Knowing you are still close by and a phone call away gives us all great comfort.

For this month’s column, it is an honor to turn this space over to Senior Center Director Renee Burns, who would like to pay tribute to a man who has done so much to make our center one of the best in the State of New Jersey.

“Township Councilman Vince Calcagno has announced that he will retire from local government following a highly distinguished career in public service.

As many of you know very well, Vince was a tireless advocate for our senior community and I have had the pleasure of working side-by-side with him for the past 20 years as he served as the liaison to the Senior Citizen’s Advisory Council. Vince was instrumental in the expansion of the Senior Center and its programs back in 2001 as it struck a real chord with him to see the Senior Center empty. I remember Vince holding meetings with advisory council members to get their input for programing and activities. He had a vision to include the seniors in the decision-making process so the SC would become a functional, safe and healthy space for our elder adults to participate and bond together. Thanks largely to his efforts, the Robbinsville Senior Center is one of the more vibrant of its kind in all of Mercer County.

Vince Calcagno also was instrumental in getting the County to expand their nutrition program to include the RSC in its daily lunch rotation in addition to adding it as an additional site to serve meals for those 60 years of age and older. The Meals on Wheels program for the homebound was instituted after the Mercer County Nutrition Program began in partnership with the Senior Center, thus creating another key opportunity to deliver vital services to those previously underserved.

Vince advocated for transportation for our seniors and scheduled meetings with Mercer County to expand The Mercer County T.R.A.D.E. program to Robbinsville Township. Transportation was an integral piece for seniors unable to drive, or have any other type of transportation to get to the Senior Center for socialization or a meal.

In 2018, the Senior Center celebrated its 13th annual open house. Vince was always present and supported this and other events throughout the years. Our seniors have developed long-lasting friendships with other members of the center over the years, which quite simply would not have been possible without Vince’s dedication and caring nature.

From the very bottom of our hearts, thank you Vince for your advocacy and for being the voice for so many residents so they could have a true ‘Home Away From Home.’

We are going to miss you, my friend!”