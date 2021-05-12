Three candidates have pulled ahead in the Bordentown City Commission race: Jennifer Sciortino, incumbent Joe Myers and Mayor Jim Lynch.

Sciortino received 515 votes, Myers 511 and Lynch 497. Edward Foley IV also ran and received 340 votes. Incumbent John Brodowski, who dropped out of the race in April, received 100 votes.

The results are preliminary and remain unofficial until all mail-in ballots have been counted. Results are set to be certified by Burlington County May 18.

Sciortino, 46, grew up in Middlesex County and attended Woodbridge High School. She went on to study journalism and English at Rutgers University. She has lived in Bordentown City for 13 years and currently works as the director of communications for the New Jersey State Treasury Department. This is her first time running for public officer. Sciortino was recently appointed to the Bordentown City Parks Committee. She is also a member of Bordentown Elks Lodge 2085 and is the vice president of Bordentown City Cats, through which she has organized booths for the Cranberry Festival, Street Fair and Green Fair, as well as the organization’s community flea market and other events.

Myers, 44, grew up in Riverton and attended Holy Cross High School in Delran. He graduated from Trenton State College with a degree in political science and went on to get a masters in government administration and political science from the University of Pennsylvania. He has lived in Bordentown since 2005 with his wife, Lauren, and their children, Gus and Caitlin. He works as the chief operating officer for Cooper’s Ferry Partnership, an economic development nonprofit in Camden. He is currently serving his first term on city commission. Myers is a board member for the Salvation Army’s Kroc Center in Camden, and he has coached basketball for CYO, travel teams and the BABL for 20 years. He is also a BABL board member.

Lynch, 65, was born and raised in Bordentown. He attended the Bordentown Military Institute for three years before it closed. He finished his schooling at the Hun School. He attended Merrimack College in North Andover, Massachusetts for one year before returning to Bordentown to work for Mercantini Chevrolet, his family’s business. He currently works as the sales manager at Lucas Chevrolet in Lumberton. Lynch is the current mayor of Bordentown City and has served on the commission since 1989. He previously served on the Bordentown Regional Board of Education from 1983 to 1985. He has been a member of the Bordentown Sewerage Authority since 1990. He has also worked with Bordentown Little League, rec soccer, the Street of Dreams Car Show and Bordentown Traditions fireworks.