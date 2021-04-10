The following article is a paid Community News Advertising Feature

Capital Health and Temple University Hospital have entered into an affiliation for liver transplant and advanced surgical services that will streamline coordination of care and minimize the amount of travel required by patients in the community served by Capital Health. Under the terms of the affiliation, Capital Health patients who are approved candidates will receive liver transplants at Temple, but will receive pre- and post-transplant care and related diagnostic tests close to home at Capital Health Medical Center – Hopewell under the direction of both Capital Health and Temple physicians.

“Temple Health is a nationally recognized leader in health care and the perfect partner to complement the innovative surgical services offered at Capital Health, such as liver auto-transplant surgery, bloodless liver surgery, and robotic-assisted surgery across our service lines,” said Al Maghazehe, PhD, FACHE, President and CEO of Capital Health. “Similarly, Temple University Hospital patients who are approved candidates will receive their procedures at Capital Health but will receive pre- and post-surgery care and related diagnostic tests close to home at Temple University Hospital under the direction of both Temple and Capital Health physicians. Through this affiliation with Temple, we’re thrilled to provide patients access to the most innovative liver surgery and transplant options in a way that keeps them closer to home and their loved ones throughout their course of treatment.”

“We are pleased to be collaborating with Capital Health on a unique affiliation that will benefit patients from both institutions,” said Michael A. Young, MHA, FACHE, President and CEO of Temple University Health System and Temple University Hospital. “Capital Health patients will now have access to Temple’s liver transplant program, which is home to some of the nation’s foremost liver specialists, and Temple patients will now have access to additional treatment options for liver abnormalities through Capital Health.”

Capital Health offers bloodless liver surgery and liver auto-transplant surgery performed by Cataldo Doria, MD, PhD, MBA, FACS, an internationally renowned hepato-pancreato-biliary surgeon who helped develop these innovative techniques. As part of this new partnership, Temple patients who are candidates for these advanced surgical procedures will be referred to Capital Health.

Temple University Hospital’s team has decades of experience in caring for patients with chronic liver diseases, including hepatitis, alcoholic liver disease and liver cancer as well as those suffering from drug toxicity or a rare metabolic disease. Temple’s highly skilled, multidisciplinary team is led by Antonio Di Carlo, MD, CM, FACS, FRCSC, Associate Professor of Surgery at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University (LKSOM) and Chief of Abdominal Organ Transplant Surgery at Temple University Hospital; and Lee F. Peng, MD, PhD, Chief of Hepatology and Associate Professor of Medicine at LKSOM, and Medical Director of Liver Transplantation at Temple University Hospital.

As part of the new collaboration, Temple patients with pancreatic cancer who are appropriate candidates will also have access to complex open and robotic-assisted Whipple procedures performed by Dr. Doria. In September 2019, Capital Health became the first hospital in Central New Jersey and the Greater Philadelphia region to offer robotic-assisted Whipple procedures to treat pancreatic cancer.