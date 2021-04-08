Right now the WW-P Board of Education is deciding how much they will raise our taxes this year. They should consider lowering our taxes this year. The budget will be voted on around April 25.
Because of the pandemic, many WW-P residents have lost their jobs, been furloughed, or had salaries reduced. Thus this is an appropriate time to lower our taxes, which are sky high. There are far too many supervisors, and too many bureaucratic employees at high salaries.
Question for BOE members: Why don’t you lower taxes, or hold them flat, instead of raising them every year? People are sick of tax hikes.
Carol Herts
West Windsor