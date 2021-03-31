The first phase of homes in the Ewing Town Center is nearing completion, and the property is now officially open to the public for tours of its Witherspoon Neighborhood.

The town center, which is being built on the former site of the old General Motors plant will include more than 90,000 square feet of retail, and over 14,000 square feet of offices.

The Witherspoon Neighborhood, which is the first of five residential neighborhoods in the complex, includes two-bedroom, two-bath flats and two-bedroom, 2.5-bath townhomes with dens. Both feature attached garages.

According to Town Center spokesperson Lia Levy, the names of the neighborhoods are intended to honor various Revolutionary War leaders.

“The name Witherspoon is a tribute to John Witherspoon, who was the president of Princeton University and a signer of the Declaration of Independence,” she said.

The complex will feature a combination of main street retail space along Parkway Avenue, a mix of restaurants and commercial space lining the Center’s entrance, and a community of brand-new residential rental units with a 10,000-square-foot clubhouse.

“Nothing like this has ever been built in Ewing,” said Robert Gelbard, one of Ewing Town Center’s managing partners. “We are very excited to create this new and invigorating address.”

The property has a storied past. The site became home to General Motors Inland Fisher Guide Plant in 1938, producing parts for some of the most popular cars of the day. Ewing’s role as a local employer evolved in World War II, when the plant was converted to produce aircraft in the support of the U.S. Navy.

After the war, the plant returned to its roots as an automobile manufacturer and made headlines as the site of the world’s first industrial robot.