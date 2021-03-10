The following article is a paid Community News Advertising Feature

Capital Health has recently expanded its Behavioral Health Specialists practice in Hamilton and Bordentown to include more providers who specialize in the diagnosis and treatment of children, adolescents, and young adults.

Dr. Irene Gabrial, a board certified, fellowship trained psychiatrist recently joined Capital Health – Behavioral Health Specialists to lead the practice’s Child and Adolescent Behavioral Health Program. Dr. Gabrial leads a team of trusted providers with expertise in child and adolescent behavioral health that includes Tatyana Gray, a licensed clinical social worker.

“Children and teenagers today face many challenges, some of which simply didn’t exist for previous generations,” said Dr. Christi Weston, medical director of Capital Health – Behavioral Health Specialists and director of Outpatient Psychiatry at Capital Health. “Through our patient-centered approach to care, our team provides support and guidance to individuals and families as they cope with challenges to their emotional well being.”

Dr. Irene Gabrial is board certified in child and adolescent and general psychiatry. She completed her psychiatry residency training at Albert Einstein Medical Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and was fellowship trained in child and adolescent psychiatry at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey in Piscataway, New Jersey. Dr. Gabrial received her medical degree at Cairo University — Faculty of Medicine in Cairo, Egypt.

Before joining Capital Health, Dr. Gabrial was a staff psychiatrist and interim director of the Counseling, Alcohol and Other Drug Assistance Program & Psychiatric Services (CAPS) at Rutgers University, where she evaluated and treated undergraduate and graduate students. Dr. Gabrial was also a clinical assistant professor for the University’s Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Fellowship program.

Tatyana Gray’s areas of professional interest include intergenerational trauma, anxiety/depression, neurodevelopmental disorders, relationships, and marginalized populations with a focus on collaborative and integrated care. After completing her undergraduate studies at State University of New York at Potsdam in Potsdam, New York she received her Master of Social Work degree at Florida International University (FIU) in Miami, Florida.

Before joining Capital Health, Tatyana was a staff therapist at Syracuse University’s Barnes Center at the Arch Counseling in Syracuse, New York, where she provided mental health and wellness services in person and via telemedicine for a diverse student population.

Call 609-689-5725 to schedule an appointment with Dr. Gabrial at Capital Health – Behavioral Health Specialists, or visit capitalhealth.org/behavioralhealth for more information.